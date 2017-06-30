One-Act Play Tournament Venue Changed...

Due to facility renovations at the Irving Arts Center, the One-Act Play will temporarily change its location to the campus of MacArthur High School. Blossoming young actors and actresses can showcase their talents by participating in the One-Act Play Tournament at 7 p.m. July 21 in the MacArthur High School Auditorium, 3700 N. MacArthur Blvd. One-Act Play classes for youth, ages 7-17, are held throughout the summer at various recreation centers.

