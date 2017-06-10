Irving Public Library Adds Kanopy Streaming Movies...
You can now watch classic and new movies from around the world with Irving Public Library's latest digital download service Kanopy . Broaden your enjoyment of cinema with early silent classics, French New Wave, Italian neorealism and Akira Kurosawa's samurai classics as part of the Criterion Collection .
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sightings Prompt Alligator Warning In North Texas (Jun '08)
|Fri
|Crocodile J
|52
|Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15)
|Jun 27
|melissa
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|Bigbod
|4
|Are there any non-racist white people in Irving?
|Jun 20
|Davieboy
|3
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Jun 18
|Lords farts
|5
|lisa mcknight (Sep '14)
|Jun 11
|Dallas
|2
