Confusing Lane Changes in North Texas
North Texas drivers appear to be confused, particularly when it comes to determining which lane they are supposed to be in. Last month, NBC DFW inquired about a lane shift along Texas 183 eastbound in Irving, part of the Midtown Express project which is widening 183 between D/FW International Airport and Dallas.
