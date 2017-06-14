Thwarted in Austin, Rep. Eric Johnson asks Dallas mayor to soften blow of gentrification
State Rep. Eric Johnson hasn't given up on his fight to soften the cruel blow of gentrification in neighborhoods being swallowed up by new construction. Wednesday morning, the Democrat from Dallas sent Mayor Mike Rawlings a missive in which he calls for a gentrification task force at City Hall and asks for the city to consider a policy that would require studying "housing insecure" areas before new construction permits are allowed.
