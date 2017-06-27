Taco Charlton Inks Endorsement Contract with Restaurant Taco Bueno

On Tuesday, ESPN.com's Darren Rovell reported Charlton and the restaurant chain Taco Bueno struck a deal that will make the pass-rusher one of the faces of the company, which is headquartered in Irving, Texas. The deal marks the second for the former University of Michigan standout, who announced Monday that he has entered a partnership agreement with Big Red Soda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.