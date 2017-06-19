Seeking Contestants for Ms. Mature Ir...

Seeking Contestants for Ms. Mature Irving Pageant...

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Irving Weekly

Join the Heritage Senior Center in its celebration of ageless beauty! Registration for the 2017 Ms. Mature Irving Pageant is open now through 5 p.m. July 10 for women ages 60 and older.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13) 21 hr Big bad john 3
Are there any non-racist white people in Irving? Tue Davieboy 3
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Jun 18 Lords farts 5
lisa mcknight (Sep '14) Jun 11 Dallas 2
Kid's Birthday Party Jun 11 Ashkakay 1
Review: Tomorrow Counts Counseling & Recovery P... (Apr '15) Jun 10 lpr 4
News Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07) Jun 9 Ex Tiger 258
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC