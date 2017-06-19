Seeking Contestants for Ms. Mature Irving Pageant...
Join the Heritage Senior Center in its celebration of ageless beauty! Registration for the 2017 Ms. Mature Irving Pageant is open now through 5 p.m. July 10 for women ages 60 and older.
