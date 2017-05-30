Sample the Sounds of New Orleans at the Irving Concert Series...
Sample the sights and sounds of New Orleans during the Irving Concert Series at Whistlestop Plaza, 123 W. Irving Blvd. Irving's annual concert series showcases live music performances by musicians from across the state. The 2017 series brings the music of New Orleans to Irving.
