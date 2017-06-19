Reward Offered for Texas Top 10 Wanted Fugitive from Irving
Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the capture of one of the Texas Top 10 Wanted Fugitives. 25 year-old Jorge Luis Gardado is affiliated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang and has ties to Irving, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Lords farts
|5
|lisa mcknight (Sep '14)
|Jun 11
|Dallas
|2
|Kid's Birthday Party
|Jun 11
|Ashkakay
|1
|Review: Tomorrow Counts Counseling & Recovery P... (Apr '15)
|Jun 10
|lpr
|4
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|Jun 9
|Ex Tiger
|258
|Irving TX getto
|Jun 9
|Ex Tiger
|5
|Are there any non-racist white people in Irving?
|Jun 9
|Ex Tiger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC