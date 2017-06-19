Reward Offered for Texas Top 10 Wante...

Reward Offered for Texas Top 10 Wanted Fugitive from Irving

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Irving Weekly

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the capture of one of the Texas Top 10 Wanted Fugitives. 25 year-old Jorge Luis Gardado is affiliated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang and has ties to Irving, Texas.

