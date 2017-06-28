QTS Pitches 2MW Data Center Product t...

QTS Pitches 2MW Data Center Product to Hyper-Scale Clients

Saying hyper-scale companies in addition to 10MW-and-up data center leases also like the option to deploy in smaller chunks but quickly, QTS Realty Trust announced a new product which enables those companies to fill the publicly traded REIT's massive facilities around the country 2MW at a time. The much larger deals the likes of Microsoft and Amazon have been signing with data center landlords in recent years as they race to expand the physical footprint of their cloud empires have been one of the primary effects of the cloud-computing revolution on the data center provider industry.

