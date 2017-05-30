Public Meeting June 2 Will Discuss Housing in Irving...

Residents, business owners and nonprofit representatives from Irving and the surrounding area are invited to a public meeting 7 p.m. June 2 at Senter Park Recreation Center, 901 S. Senter St., to discuss fair housing issues in the region. The City of Irving is working in partnership with the University of Texas at Arlington and 22 cities, counties and housing authorities to develop an assessment and analysis of fair housing issues in Irving and the North Texas region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.