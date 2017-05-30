Public Meeting June 2 Will Discuss Housing in Irving...
Residents, business owners and nonprofit representatives from Irving and the surrounding area are invited to a public meeting 7 p.m. June 2 at Senter Park Recreation Center, 901 S. Senter St., to discuss fair housing issues in the region. The City of Irving is working in partnership with the University of Texas at Arlington and 22 cities, counties and housing authorities to develop an assessment and analysis of fair housing issues in Irving and the North Texas region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|May 31
|duncanvilleplumbers
|112
|Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD
|May 23
|jenga70
|1
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|May 22
|Debora
|11
|Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15)
|May 22
|Anonymous
|4
|Are there any non-racist white people in Irving?
|May 22
|Anonymous
|1
|Irving TX getto
|May 22
|Anonymous
|3
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|May 22
|Anonymous
|257
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC