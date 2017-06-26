Police looking for 81-year-old man la...

Police looking for 81-year-old man last seen at Irving shopping center

Dallas Morning News

Irving police are looking for an 81-year-old man who was last seen Sunday at a shopping center near the Interstate 635 and President George Bush Turnpike interchange. Authorities believe Louis Blaylock, who has a cognitive impairment, might be a threat to himself, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

