OK: Oklahoma City Streetcar Contract Approved with Minimal Sunday Service
June 03--OKLAHOMA CITY -- All-day service on Oklahoma City's streetcar will be limited to the main, or "D" line, and run only six days per week under terms of an operations agreement with a Texas firm. The Central Oklahoma Transportation and Parking Authority board on Friday approved the six-year, $17.3 million contract with Herzog Transit Services of Irving, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10)
|18 hr
|Jfinest
|37
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|May 31
|duncanvilleplumbers
|112
|Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD
|May 23
|jenga70
|1
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|May 22
|Debora
|11
|Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15)
|May 22
|Anonymous
|4
|Are there any non-racist white people in Irving?
|May 22
|Anonymous
|1
|Irving TX getto
|May 22
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC