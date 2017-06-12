NEWS Celanese to open Saudi acetal plant in third quarter 2017
U.S. specialty materials company Celanese Corp. expects to start commercial production at a new 50,000 metric tons per year acetal manufacturing in Jubail Industrial City, Saudi Arabia in the third quarter of 2017.
