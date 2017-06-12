NEWS Celanese to open Saudi acetal pl...

NEWS Celanese to open Saudi acetal plant in third quarter 2017

Monday Jun 12

U.S. specialty materials company Celanese Corp. expects to start commercial production at a new 50,000 metric tons per year acetal manufacturing in Jubail Industrial City, Saudi Arabia in the third quarter of 2017.

