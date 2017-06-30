Merritt Hawkins Associates v. Larry Scott Gresham Consilium Staffing Billy Bowden
MERRITT HAWKINS & ASSOCIATES, L.L.C., Plaintiff - Appellee Cross-Appellant v. LARRY SCOTT GRESHAM; CONSILIUM STAFFING, L.L.C.; BILLY BOWDEN; Defendants - Appellants Cross-Appellees This dispute arises out of two employees' departure from a medical staffing company to work for a competitor.
