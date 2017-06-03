Matt Rinaldi opponents are hopeful for 2018 despite lack of voter interest
State Rep. Matt Rinaldi caught the eye - and the ire - of many North Texans when the Irving Republican told Texas Democrats that he had called the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency on Hispanic activists protesting Senate Bill 4 in the Texas House. Adding fuel to the fire, Rinaldi said that Rep. Poncho Nevarez, D-Eagle Pass, threatened him, and witnesses said that Rinaldi then told Nevarez that he would "put a bullet in your head."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|May 31
|duncanvilleplumbers
|112
|Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD
|May 23
|jenga70
|1
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|May 22
|Debora
|11
|Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15)
|May 22
|Anonymous
|4
|Are there any non-racist white people in Irving?
|May 22
|Anonymous
|1
|Irving TX getto
|May 22
|Anonymous
|3
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|May 22
|Anonymous
|257
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC