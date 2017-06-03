Matt Rinaldi opponents are hopeful fo...

Matt Rinaldi opponents are hopeful for 2018 despite lack of voter interest

State Rep. Matt Rinaldi caught the eye - and the ire - of many North Texans when the Irving Republican told Texas Democrats that he had called the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency on Hispanic activists protesting Senate Bill 4 in the Texas House. Adding fuel to the fire, Rinaldi said that Rep. Poncho Nevarez, D-Eagle Pass, threatened him, and witnesses said that Rinaldi then told Nevarez that he would "put a bullet in your head."

