Matt Rinaldi opponents are hopeful for 2018 despite lack of voter interest

State Rep. Matt Rinaldi caught the eye - and the ire - of many North Texans when the Irving Republican told Texas Democrats that he had called the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency on Hispanic activists protesting Senate Bill 4 in the Texas House. Adding fuel to the fire, Rinaldi said that Rep. Poncho Nevarez, D-Eagle Pass, threatened him, and witnesses said that Rinaldi then told Nevarez that he would "put a bullet in your head."

