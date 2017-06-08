Lyric Stage Presents the World Premie...

Lyric Stage Presents the World Premiere of Pure Country

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Lyric Stage will close its 24th season with its 21st world premiere, PURE COUNTRY, June 9-18, 2017. Performances are June 9, 10, 15, 16 & 17 at 7:30 PM and June 11 & 18 at 2:30 PM in the Irving Arts Center's Carpenter Performance Hall, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. Tickets are available at www.lyricstage.org or by calling 972-252-2787 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) 3 hr Lords work 4
lisa mcknight (Sep '14) Sun Dallas 2
Kid's Birthday Party Sun Ashkakay 1
Review: Tomorrow Counts Counseling & Recovery P... (Apr '15) Jun 10 lpr 4
News Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07) Jun 9 Ex Tiger 258
Irving TX getto Jun 9 Ex Tiger 5
Are there any non-racist white people in Irving? Jun 9 Ex Tiger 2
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,209 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC