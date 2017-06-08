Lyric Stage Presents the World Premiere of Pure Country
Lyric Stage will close its 24th season with its 21st world premiere, PURE COUNTRY, June 9-18, 2017. Performances are June 9, 10, 15, 16 & 17 at 7:30 PM and June 11 & 18 at 2:30 PM in the Irving Arts Center's Carpenter Performance Hall, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. Tickets are available at www.lyricstage.org or by calling 972-252-2787 .
