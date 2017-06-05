Lesley Kelley Named Principal of Cardwell Career Preparatory ...
Lesley Kelley, current assistant principal at Irving ISD's Student Reassignment Center, has been named principal of Barbara Cardwell Career Preparatory Center. With 18 years of experience as an educator in Irving ISD, Kelley came onboard in 1999 as a special education teacher at Austin Middle School.
