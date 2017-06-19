Las Colinas Symphony Holding Audition...

Las Colinas Symphony Holding Auditions for Lone Star Youth Orchestra...

The Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra will be holding auditions for the Lone Star Youth Orchestra's 2017-2018 Season on Saturday, August 12th and Saturday, August 26th from 10:30am-4:30pm at the Irving Arts Center. Based in Irving, TX, the Lone Star Youth Orchestra is the only tuition-free youth orchestra in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

