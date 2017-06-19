Las Colinas Symphony Holding Auditions for Lone Star Youth Orchestra...

The Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra will be holding auditions for the Lone Star Youth Orchestra's 2017-2018 Season on Saturday, August 12th and Saturday, August 26th from 10:30am-4:30pm at the Irving Arts Center. Based in Irving, TX, the Lone Star Youth Orchestra is the only tuition-free youth orchestra in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

