Juneteenth Celebration to Feature Free Picnic, Museum Tributes, Concert...
For more than 22 years, the city has hosted a Juneteenth event, commemorating the date that Texans first learned of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. Join the City of Irving and the West Irving Improvement Association from 5 to 8 p.m. June 17 at 3925 Jackson St., for the 2017 celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|May 31
|duncanvilleplumbers
|112
|Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD
|May 23
|jenga70
|1
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|May 22
|Debora
|11
|Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15)
|May 22
|Anonymous
|4
|Are there any non-racist white people in Irving?
|May 22
|Anonymous
|1
|Irving TX getto
|May 22
|Anonymous
|3
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|May 22
|Anonymous
|257
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC