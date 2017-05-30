Juneteenth Celebration to Feature Fre...

Juneteenth Celebration to Feature Free Picnic, Museum Tributes, Concert...

For more than 22 years, the city has hosted a Juneteenth event, commemorating the date that Texans first learned of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. Join the City of Irving and the West Irving Improvement Association from 5 to 8 p.m. June 17 at 3925 Jackson St., for the 2017 celebration.

