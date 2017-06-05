Irving Police to Teach Summer Self-De...

Irving Police to Teach Summer Self-Defense Course for Girls...

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Irving Weekly

This summer, girls and young women can learn - at no cost - life-saving self-defense techniques during the Girls' Safety Conference hosted by the Irving Police Department. The free class is open to all girls and young women, ages 10 through 19, residing, working or visiting in the DFW area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10) Jun 4 Jfinest 37
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) May 31 duncanvilleplumbers 112
Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD May 23 jenga70 1
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) May 22 Debora 11
News Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15) May 22 Anonymous 4
Are there any non-racist white people in Irving? May 22 Anonymous 1
Irving TX getto May 22 Anonymous 3
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Dallas County was issued at June 07 at 4:04PM CDT

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,611 • Total comments across all topics: 281,589,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC