Irving Police to Teach Summer Self-Defense Course for Girls...
This summer, girls and young women can learn - at no cost - life-saving self-defense techniques during the Girls' Safety Conference hosted by the Irving Police Department. The free class is open to all girls and young women, ages 10 through 19, residing, working or visiting in the DFW area.
