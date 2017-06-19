Irving Police Announces 4th of July DWI Enforcement Initiative...
The Irving Police Department will take part in a Selective Traffic Enforcement Program over the July 4th holiday period. Additional officers whose primary focus will be to locate and arrest impaired drivers will be on duty.
