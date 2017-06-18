Irving Man Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted
The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Jorge Luis Guardado , 25, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, and a cash reward up to $5,000 is now being offered for information leading to his capture. Guardado, affiliated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang, is wanted for aggravated assault and probation violation.
