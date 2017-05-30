Irving Hosts "A Star-Spangled Celebration" July 4...
For many Americans, the Fourth of July is a time to celebrate the nation's history with friends and family. Along with grilling and outdoor activities, one tradition that residents enjoy is the Independence Day parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Wed
|duncanvilleplumbers
|112
|Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD
|May 23
|jenga70
|1
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|May 22
|Debora
|11
|Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15)
|May 22
|Anonymous
|4
|Are there any non-racist white people in Irving?
|May 22
|Anonymous
|1
|Irving TX getto
|May 22
|Anonymous
|3
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|May 22
|Anonymous
|257
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC