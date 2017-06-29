Irving Farmers Markets Opening Resche...

Irving Farmers Markets Opening Rescheduled to July 1 and 2

Due to inclement weather, the scheduled grand openings of the Irving Farmers Markets have been postponed to July 1 and 2, respectively: Irving Arts Center Farmers Market Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays Ribbon-cutting ceremony: 9 a.m. July 1 Heritage Crossing Farmers Market Clock Tower, 200 block of Main Street at Rock Island Road 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays Ribbon-cutting ceremony: 10 a.m. July 2 The markets are designed to replicate the European-style markets, where individuals can meet local farmers, artisanal food producers and crafts people, and purchase products in a colorful, family-friendly venue.

