Irving Celebrates Grand Opening of Th...

Irving Celebrates Grand Opening of The Study...

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Irving Weekly

The Study: Irving's Innovation Center cut the ribbon on its new facility in the former Irving Central Library at 801 W. Irving Blvd. It's a public-private partnership between the City of Irving and Indigo Group. Additionally, the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce and The Study have a unique partnership assisting in the programming, training and events to benefit small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15) Tue melissa 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 19
Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13) Jun 22 Bigbod 4
Are there any non-racist white people in Irving? Jun 20 Davieboy 3
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Jun 18 Lords farts 5
lisa mcknight (Sep '14) Jun 11 Dallas 2
Kid's Birthday Party Jun 11 Ashkakay 1
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. North Korea
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,137 • Total comments across all topics: 282,120,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC