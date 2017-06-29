Irving Celebrates Grand Opening of The Study...
The Study: Irving's Innovation Center cut the ribbon on its new facility in the former Irving Central Library at 801 W. Irving Blvd. It's a public-private partnership between the City of Irving and Indigo Group. Additionally, the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce and The Study have a unique partnership assisting in the programming, training and events to benefit small businesses and entrepreneurs.
