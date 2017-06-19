Irving Alumna Writes Songs for Popular Artists...
Irving High School graduate Liz Rose has spent two decades writing songs for the likes of Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift, Gary Allan, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town. Now she's writing for herself as she recently released her own album.
