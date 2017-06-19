Irving Alumna Writes Songs for Popula...

Irving Alumna Writes Songs for Popular Artists...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Irving Weekly

Irving High School graduate Liz Rose has spent two decades writing songs for the likes of Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift, Gary Allan, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town. Now she's writing for herself as she recently released her own album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13) Thu Bigbod 4
Are there any non-racist white people in Irving? Jun 20 Davieboy 3
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Jun 18 Lords farts 5
lisa mcknight (Sep '14) Jun 11 Dallas 2
Kid's Birthday Party Jun 11 Ashkakay 1
Review: Tomorrow Counts Counseling & Recovery P... (Apr '15) Jun 10 lpr 4
News Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07) Jun 9 Ex Tiger 258
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,827 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC