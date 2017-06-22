Former mayor of Irving admits he's be...

Former mayor of Irving admits he's behind a terrible anonymous mailer

Read more: Dallas Morning News

Irving's former mayor admitted in an interview this week that he is the creator of what The Watchdog believes to be one of the most dishonest political hit pieces ever circulated. "Yes, I'm fully responsible for it," Herbert Gears says about his dirty trick.

