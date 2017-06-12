Farmers Market Comes to Irving...

Farmers markets are a great way to support local businesses and farms while reducing environmental impacts on the community. On June 24, Four Seasons European Market will begin operating two farmers markets in Irving: Irving Arts Center Farmers Market Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays Heritage Crossing Farmers Market Clock Tower, 200 Block of Main Street at Second Street 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays The markets are designed to replicate the European-style markets, where individuals can meet local farmers, artisanal food producers and crafts people, and purchase products in a colorful, family-friendly venue.

