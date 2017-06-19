Dr. Lea Bailey elected President of the Irving Heritage Society...
Dr. Lea Bailey was elected President of the Irving Heritage Society during the May 7th general meeting and ice cream social on the front lawn of the Irving Heritage House. Following the installation of the officers and directors by Dr. Walter Betts, Texas Library Association Immediate Past President, Dr. Bailey provided a year in review of the Heritage Society's special activities including a listing of the history of each of the Irving Independent School District elementary schools on the Heritage's website.
