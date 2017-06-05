DART Considering Fare Restructure...
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit Board of Directors has scheduled a public hearing from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 13 at Irving City Hall, 825 W. Irving Blvd., to receive comments regarding proposed changes, which include: Expansion of the Two-Hour Pass to full a.m./p.m., and modification of the Reduced Fare to a transitional program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.
