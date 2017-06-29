Continue reading This week's top commercial real estate transactions
Greenbrick Partners purchased 14 acres near the southeast corner of Plano Parkway and Parker Road in Carrollton with plans to develop 86 single-family lots. Younger Partners' Tom Grunnah, Michael Ytem, Kevin Harrell and Jeremy Lillard brokered the sale with Sabre Realty's John West.
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15)
|Tue
|melissa
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|Bigbod
|4
|Are there any non-racist white people in Irving?
|Jun 20
|Davieboy
|3
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Jun 18
|Lords farts
|5
|lisa mcknight (Sep '14)
|Jun 11
|Dallas
|2
|Kid's Birthday Party
|Jun 11
|Ashkakay
|1
