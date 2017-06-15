Continue reading Gang member from Irving added to DPS list of most wanted fugitives
An Irving gang member accused of violating parole and aggravated assault has been added to the top 10 most wanted fugitives list in Texas. The Department of Public Safety is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of Jorge Luis Guardado, 25, who has ties to Irving.
