Canales Furniture Helps The Family Place Feel Like Home...

Canales Furniture will contribute home furnishings to The Family Place at its grand opening event this Saturday, June 17 in Irving, TX. The Family Place works to eliminate family violence and offers assistance for victims and their families in the DFW area.

