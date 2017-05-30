Big 12 strong financially as teams sp...

Big 12 strong financially as teams split $348M in revenue

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) May 31 duncanvilleplumbers 112
Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD May 23 jenga70 1
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) May 22 Debora 11
News Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15) May 22 Anonymous 4
Are there any non-racist white people in Irving? May 22 Anonymous 1
Irving TX getto May 22 Anonymous 3
News Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07) May 22 Anonymous 257
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Dallas County was issued at June 03 at 4:00AM CDT

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,061 • Total comments across all topics: 281,479,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC