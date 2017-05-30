AquaStars Moves to West Irving Aquatic Center for Summer...
The City of Irving's AquaStars program allows children with special needs, along with their families and guardians, to safely enjoy access to a premier city swimming facility. The program is custom-designed for children with special needs ages 18 and younger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Wed
|duncanvilleplumbers
|112
|Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD
|May 23
|jenga70
|1
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|May 22
|Debora
|11
|Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15)
|May 22
|Anonymous
|4
|Are there any non-racist white people in Irving?
|May 22
|Anonymous
|1
|Irving TX getto
|May 22
|Anonymous
|3
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|May 22
|Anonymous
|257
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC