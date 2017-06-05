Advocacy groups launch video targeting voters in Rinaldi's district
On Monday, a week after the Irving Republican said he called immigration authorities on a group protesting the "sanctuary cities" ban at the Capitol, advocacy groups released a video targeting voters in Rinaldi's district. The 51-second video produced by the Workers Defense Action Fund and the Texas Organizing Project, two groups that oppose the law, starts with a full-screen shot of the words Democrats say Rinaldi spoke last week in response to the protesters: "[Expletive] them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lisa mcknight (Sep '14)
|13 hr
|Dallas
|2
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Judgement day
|3
|Kid's Birthday Party
|Sun
|Ashkakay
|1
|Review: Tomorrow Counts Counseling & Recovery P... (Apr '15)
|Sat
|lpr
|4
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|Jun 9
|Ex Tiger
|258
|Irving TX getto
|Jun 9
|Ex Tiger
|5
|Are there any non-racist white people in Irving?
|Jun 9
|Ex Tiger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC