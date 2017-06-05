Advocacy groups launch video targetin...

Advocacy groups launch video targeting voters in Rinaldi's district

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: Dallas Morning News

On Monday, a week after the Irving Republican said he called immigration authorities on a group protesting the "sanctuary cities" ban at the Capitol, advocacy groups released a video targeting voters in Rinaldi's district. The 51-second video produced by the Workers Defense Action Fund and the Texas Organizing Project, two groups that oppose the law, starts with a full-screen shot of the words Democrats say Rinaldi spoke last week in response to the protesters: "[Expletive] them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lisa mcknight (Sep '14) 13 hr Dallas 2
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) 14 hr Judgement day 3
Kid's Birthday Party Sun Ashkakay 1
Review: Tomorrow Counts Counseling & Recovery P... (Apr '15) Sat lpr 4
News Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07) Jun 9 Ex Tiger 258
Irving TX getto Jun 9 Ex Tiger 5
Are there any non-racist white people in Irving? Jun 9 Ex Tiger 2
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,347 • Total comments across all topics: 281,703,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC