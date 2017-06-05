4 investments for $135M get Arkansas ...

4 investments for $135M get Arkansas Teacher Retirement System's OK

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System's trustees on Monday authorized up to $135 million in new investments in funds for infrastructure, real estate and private equity. They also gave the go-ahead for the system to no longer send paper checks to retirees whose monthly benefit payment is suspended because the recipient fails to deposit or cash two consecutive checks for at least a month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10) Sun Jfinest 37
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) May 31 duncanvilleplumbers 112
Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD May 23 jenga70 1
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) May 22 Debora 11
News Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15) May 22 Anonymous 4
Are there any non-racist white people in Irving? May 22 Anonymous 1
Irving TX getto May 22 Anonymous 3
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Tornado
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,555,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC