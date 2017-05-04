Zoe Saldana hates heights, loves Kurt Russell, and thinks Chris Pratt is "delicious"

The mother of Shon Collins says in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Lancaste... -- Two people are dead at a college campus in Irving, Texas, in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.Within an hour of declaring an active shooter at North ... 'Men can do anything they want to women in Honduras': Inside one of the most dangerous places on Earth to be a woman -- In 2014, a 19-year-old small town girl named Maria Jose Alvarado catapulted onto the world stage when her brilliant smile and sweet personality wo... RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. - Crop Science, a division of Bayer, is pleased to announce that five millennials in agriculture have been selected to represent t... KNEB Sports has confirmed that Mitchell High School has hired Tory Schwartz to be the new head girls basketball coach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.