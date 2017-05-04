'We just miss him': Hundreds honor Jo...

'We just miss him': Hundreds honor Jordan Edwards at Balch Springs vigil

Thursday May 4 Read more: Dallas Morning News

They came to mourn a life taken too soon, to support the family members left behind and to pledge to fight for justice. A crowd of about 300 gathered at Virgil T. Irwin Park in Balch Springs on Thursday night to honor the memory of Jordan Edwards, a 15-year-old Mesquite High freshman fatally shot by a Balch Springs police officer.

