U.S. March Jobless Rates Down over th...

U.S. March Jobless Rates Down over the Year in 336 of 388 Metro Areas; Payroll Jobs Up In 310

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Hotel News Resource

Jobless rates were lower in March than a year earlier in 336 of the 388 metropolitan areas, higher in 38, and unchanged in 14. Nonfarm payroll employment was up in 310 metropolitan areas over the year, down in 71, and unchanged in 7. METROPOLITAN AREA EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT -- MARCH 2017 Unemployment rates were lower in March than a year earlier in 336 of the 388 metropolitan areas, higher in 38 areas, and unchanged in 14 areas, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Twenty-three areas had jobless rates of less than 3.0 percent, and 11 areas had rates of at least 10.0 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rev. N.L. Robinson, beloved pastor of Arlington... 14 hr Hammer555 1
Lewisville High (Apr '14) Wed LHS grad 4
All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis... Tue LewisvilleMasonic... 1
News Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10) Mon cemeterystreakr 24
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) Apr 25 lunatwil 110
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... Apr 25 B- Moore 1
Irving TX getto Apr 12 Alison 2
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,757,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC