U.S. March Jobless Rates Down over the Year in 336 of 388 Metro Areas; Payroll Jobs Up In 310

Jobless rates were lower in March than a year earlier in 336 of the 388 metropolitan areas, higher in 38, and unchanged in 14. Nonfarm payroll employment was up in 310 metropolitan areas over the year, down in 71, and unchanged in 7. METROPOLITAN AREA EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT -- MARCH 2017 Unemployment rates were lower in March than a year earlier in 336 of the 388 metropolitan areas, higher in 38 areas, and unchanged in 14 areas, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Twenty-three areas had jobless rates of less than 3.0 percent, and 11 areas had rates of at least 10.0 percent.

