Two dead, including suspect in Dallas-area college shooting: police
A gunman who opened fire on Wednesday on a college campus in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas, apparently killed one victim and committed suicide, local police said. A man witnesses said was armed with a handgun was reported to have opened fire at North Lake College, prompting authorities to swarm the campus in search of the suspect and victims as school officials imposed an immediate security "lockdown."
