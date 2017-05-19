Top Photos: May 19, 2017

Top Photos: May 19, 2017

Friday May 19 Read more: GolfChannel

MAY 19: Rattanon Wannasrichan of Thailand during round two of the 2017 Thailand Open at the Thai Country Club on May 19, 2017 in Bangkok, Thailand. BANGKOK, THAILAND - MAY 19: Pavin Inghapradit of Thailand during round two of the 2017 Thailand Open at the Thai Country Club on May 19, 2017 in Bangkok, Thailand.

