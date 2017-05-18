The clubs Billy Horschel used to win ...

The clubs Billy Horschel used to win the AT&T Byron Nelson

MAY 21: Billy Horschel plays his shot from the 11th tee during the Final Round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas on May 21, 2017 in Irving, Texas. Jason Day may have appeared to hand the AT&T Byron Nelson to Billy Horschel when he missed a four-footer for par on the first playoff hole, but make no mistake that it was Horschel's work with the putter at TPC Four Seasons Resort that was the difference.

