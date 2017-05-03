Suspect identified in fatal Irving po...

Suspect identified in fatal Irving police shooting

21 hrs ago

An armed man shot to death by an Irving police officer has been identified as Rodney L. Henderson, police said. Henderson died at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas Tuesday morning shortly after being shot by the officer, Irving police spokesman James McLellan said in an email.

