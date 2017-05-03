Suspect identified in fatal Irving police shooting
An armed man shot to death by an Irving police officer has been identified as Rodney L. Henderson, police said. Henderson died at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas Tuesday morning shortly after being shot by the officer, Irving police spokesman James McLellan said in an email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irving Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rev. N.L. Robinson, beloved pastor of Arlington...
|Wed
|Hammer555
|1
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|Wed
|LHS grad
|4
|All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis...
|Tue
|LewisvilleMasonic...
|1
|Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|24
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Apr 25
|lunatwil
|110
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|Apr 25
|B- Moore
|1
|Irving TX getto
|Apr 12
|Alison
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irving Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC