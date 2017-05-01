Shots fired on North Lake College campus in Irving Read Story Jordan Armstrong
Police are on the scene of an active shooter at North Lake College in the Las Colinas area of Irving. Irving police have confirmed that shots were fired on the campus Wednesday just before noon, but there has been no word yet if anyone was hit.
