Pure Country to Premiere at Lyric Stage This Summer

Lyric Stage will close its 24th season with its 21st world premiere, PURE COUNTRY, June 9-18, 2017. Performances are June 9, 10, 15, 16 & 17 @ 7:30 PM and June 11 & 18 @ 2:30 PM in the Irving Arts Center's Carpenter Performance Hall, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. Tickets are available @ www.lyricstage.org or by calling 972-252-2787.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.