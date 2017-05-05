Photo Flash: Talking Pictures Opens N...

Photo Flash: Talking Pictures Opens Next Week at MainStage Irving-Las Colinas

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas will present Horton Foote 's Texas-based drama TALKING PICTURES. Directed by Amber Devlin , the production runs May 19 through June 3, 2017, at the Irving Arts Center's Dupree Theater .

