Photo Flash: MainStage Irving-Las Col...

Photo Flash: MainStage Irving-Las Colinas presents Talking Pictures

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas will present Horton Foote's Texas-based drama TALKING PICTURES. Directed by Amber Devlin, the production runs May 19 through June 3, 2017, at the Irving Arts Center's Dupree Theater .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are there any non-racist white people in Irving? 3 min JimGaddio 1
News Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15) 7 min JimGaddio 3
Irving TX getto 18 min JimGaddio 3
News Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07) 25 min JimGaddio 257
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... 42 min JimGaddio 2
News Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06) May 18 JlS 24
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May 16 Myra 47
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,991 • Total comments across all topics: 281,198,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC