Nine-year-old Sexually Assaulted in I...

Nine-year-old Sexually Assaulted in Irving Metro PCS Store...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Irving Weekly

The Irving Police Department is investigating a sexual assault case involving a nine-year-old female victim that occurred at a Metro PCS store in the 1400 block of E. Grauwyler Road. Over the past year, the victim was dropped off at the business to play while her mother attended a fitness class next door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irving Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10) May 10 Blah blah 36
News Rev. N.L. Robinson, beloved pastor of Arlington... May 3 Hammer555 1
Lewisville High (Apr '14) May 3 LHS grad 4
All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis... May 2 LewisvilleMasonic... 1
News Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10) May 1 Anonymous 24
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) Apr 25 lunatwil 110
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... Apr 25 B- Moore 1
See all Irving Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irving Forum Now

Irving Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irving Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Irving, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC