Nexstar Financials Soar, Credit Media General Buy
Growing Nexstar Media Group more than doubled its quarterly revenue -- all from its first financial period recognizing its Media General TV station group purchase. Revenues for the Irving, Texas-based TV station group grew 111% to $540.3 million for the first quarter, due to the completion of its Media General purchase in January.
