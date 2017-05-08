Nexstar Financials Soar, Credit Media...

Nexstar Financials Soar, Credit Media General Buy

Growing Nexstar Media Group more than doubled its quarterly revenue -- all from its first financial period recognizing its Media General TV station group purchase. Revenues for the Irving, Texas-based TV station group grew 111% to $540.3 million for the first quarter, due to the completion of its Media General purchase in January.

Irving, TX

